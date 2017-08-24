Tropical Storm Warning for S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Brace yourself San Antonio.

The area surrounding the Alamo City is now under a Tropical Storm Warning as Harvey continues to churn through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas Coast.

At this point, forecasters expect Harvey to strengthen in to a potentially life-threatening Category 3 hurricane before making landfall sometime early Saturday.

“From there, the Hurricane Center is saying that it will begin to move very slowly–or potentially stall somewhere between San Antonio and Corpus Christi–which would produce very heavy rainfall” National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Lenz told KTSA News.

Just how much rain might we see? It all depends on the track.

“8 to 15 inches east of I 35–and there will be isolated amounts in excess of 20 inches near and south of I 10” Lenz said, pointing to the current expected track of the storm.

Any variation in that track could mean less or more rain in given spots.

Away from the coast, the rain is the biggest concern.

“If we get the excessive rainfall that could come with any tropical weather system, we’re going to see significant, potentially life-threatening flash flooding” Lenz said.

Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest on Harvey.