Trouble At Flooded Chemical Plant

Arkema is in a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to a Texas Gulf Coast plant essentially crippled by Harvey.

CEO Rich Rowe says there are currently no fires at the Crosby plant, but flames will restart at some point.

Rowe defended not releasing the location and quantity of Tier 2 chemicals to the public because of safety concerns.

He did say federal, state, and local authorities have all Tier 2 information, which is why the over one mile perimeter has been established.

One trailer full of organic peroxides caught fire earlier this week after a cooling system failed, because the plant lost power during Harvey.

Two other trailers also have failed cooling systems, but have not caught fire. The cooling systems inside six trailers are expected to eventually fail.

Arkema officials say there is no way to save the trailers.