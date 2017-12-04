Truck Driver Killed At Landfill

A man is dead after an accident at an east side landfill.

SAPD Officer Carlos Ortiz tells us the man was driving a truck into the Tessman Road Landfill just before 10 Monday morning and what took place next happened quick.

“Looks like he was struggling with some of the equipment on his truck and as a result got caught up in a hydraulic arm. Some people spotted him and called for help but it was too late. The man was pronounced dead at 10:15.

Ortiz says nobody else was hurt in the accident that is currently under investigation.