Truckload of illegal migrants found at Laredo checkpoint

A truckload of illegal aliens was discovered at a border checkpoint in Laredo Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement say they stopped a truck at the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83 and did a secondary inspection of the vehicle.

Inside the trailer, agents found 76 illegal aliens onboard. All were in good health and were detained.

The agency says they came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Thirteen of the people in the trailer were unaccompanied children.

The driver — who is an American citizen — was arrested and his rig was seized by border patrol.

“These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety. The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible,” said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Homeland Security is investigating this case.

No word on the driver’s charges and where the migrants are currently.