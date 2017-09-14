Trump Administration Protects Fescue Grass in TX

By Pilar Arias

The federal government has added a species of bunchgrass found mostly in Texas to its list of endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gave Guadalupe fescue protected status and set aside 7,815 acres of the fescue’s last U.S. location, in Big Bend National Park, as “critical habitat.”

Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity says it has taken four decades to gain protected status for the three-foot-tall species of bunchgrass that became rare because of climate change and overgrazing.

“The primary reason is that it got to the brink of extinction is that it was very palatable for cattle, and everywhere where cattle were allowed, they ate it up. Big Bend National Park in the Chisos Mountains is the only place in the United States that we know it survived,” Robinson said.

The decision to protect the species is the result of a 2011 settlement agreement with the center. In it, the wildlife service agreed to extend protection to hundreds of vulnerable species. The fescue is the 185th species to be protected under the agreement and the first to be designated under the Endangered Species Act by the Trump administration.