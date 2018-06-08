Trump Considering “Unnecessary” Posthumous Pardon For Muhammad Ali

President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering granting a posthumous pardon for Muhammad Ali, although a lawyer for the boxing great and activist said the move was “unnecessary.”

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali,” Trump said when asked by a reporter about future pardons. “I’m thinking about that very seriously.”

Ali, a three-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, was convicted in 1967 of refusing military service in the Vietnam War.

However, Ali’s attorney Ron Tweel said, “We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary.”

“The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971,” Tweel explained. “There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed.”

The comment from Trump comes as he recently made headlines for pardoning legendary boxer Jack Johnson and conservative commentator, author, and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump also commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was serving life in prison for a first-time non-violent drug offense.

The president has also said he is considering pardoning TV personality Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

During his remarks to reporters on Friday, Trump also reiterated his claim that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself.

“I do have an absolute right to pardon myself, but I’ll never have to do it because I didn’t do anything wrong and everybody knows it,” Trump said.