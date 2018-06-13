Trump Economic Adviser Kudlow Released From Hospital

President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been released from the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” Sanders said in a statement. “The president and the administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Sanders said Monday evening that Kudlow suffered a very mild heart attack and was recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The statement from Sanders was preceded by a tweet from Trump, who commented on Kudlow’s condition shortly before meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted.

Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor and Wall Street economist, was a major proponent of free trade before joining the Trump administration in April.

Since then, Kudlow has fallen in line behind Trump’s decision to impose tariffs against China as well as key U.S. allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

