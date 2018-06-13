Trump Economic Adviser Kudlow Released From Hospital
By ABC News
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:48 PM

President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been released from the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” Sanders said in a statement. “The president and the administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Sanders said Monday evening that Kudlow suffered a very mild heart attack and was recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The statement from Sanders was preceded by a tweet from Trump, who commented on Kudlow’s condition shortly before meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted.

Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor and Wall Street economist, was a major proponent of free trade before joining the Trump administration in April.

Since then, Kudlow has fallen in line behind Trump’s decision to impose tariffs against China as well as key U.S. allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Comcast challenges Disney with $65B bid for Fox Trump declares oil prices too high, blames OPEC Most dating app users like the idea of dating on Facebook Trump’s pledge to stop ‘war games’ with South Korea throws critical exercises into question Ryan To Hold Votes On Two Competing Immigration Bills How North Korea is portraying Kim Jong Un’s historic summit with Trump
Comments