Trump to Hold First Post-Election News Conference

Just a couple of days before Donald Trump is sworn in as President, he’s holding a general new conference.

Professor Matthew Wilson at SMU says the President-elect can expect a lot of questions about separating himself from his family business.

“I suspect the questions will focus a lot on some of his cabinet selections and the confirmation process surrounding that.”

Trump is also likely to face a number of questions about unconfirmed reports of Russian influence within his circle.

We asked Wilson if we can expect to see a “different” Donald Trump as he prepares for inauguration.

“We’ve been expecting to see a different Donald Trump time and again for the last year and I don’t think we’re going to see it now.”

starting at about 10 AM Wednesday.