Trump: I Don’t Have To “Prepare Very Much” For North Korea Summit

Arguing his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be “about attitude,” President Donald Trump suggested Thursday he would not have to “prepare very much” for the historic summit.

The comments from Trump came as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of the meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12th.

“I think I’m very well prepared,” Trump claimed before saying, “I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done.”

He added, “This isn’t a question of preparation, it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly.”

A report from Politico indicated the White House is largely improvising its approach to the meeting, noting National Security Adviser John Bolton has yet to convene a Cabinet-level meeting to discuss the upcoming summit.

Trump told reporters the meeting with Kim will be “much more than a photo op” and predicted the summit will be “fruitful” and “exciting.”

The president insisted that North Korea will have to denuclearize and suggested the U.S. will not withdraw its stringent sanctions on the reclusive communist nation without such a move.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)