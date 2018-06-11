Trump is not letting other leading nations get a free ride from the U.S. (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Jun 11, 2018 @ 5:53 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi recaps the G7 summit and how Trump is telling leaders of the major nations that the U.S. will not let them put in nothing at the cost of the U.S. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardi SHARE RELATED CONTENT Can Trump coax NFL players to deliver names of people to pardon? (Audio) Some Fight For Life, Some Flee From It, And We Wonder Why CLAYTON PERRY says the Homestead Exemption won’t happen this year (Audio) MICHAEL ARIENS says SCOTUS sides with the cake shop, but still unresolved (Audio) Has the Miss America pageant given up on looks over brains? (Audio) D-Day was the beginning of the end of World War II (Audio)