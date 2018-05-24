Trump: Maybe National Anthem Protesters “Shouldn’t Be In The Country”

President Donald Trump has suggested that National Football League players that continue to protest during the performing of the national anthem should leave the country.

“You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday morning.

The comments from Trump come after the NFL announced a new policy requiring players on the field to stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem.

The NFL said players who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the anthem has been performed.

If players on the field do not stand for the anthem, the team will be fined by the league, although each team is allowed to develop its own rules regarding those who do not comply.

Trump, who was harshly critical of players that did not stand for the anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality, said he thinks the NFL owners “did the right thing.”

“I think that’s good,” Trump said. “I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still, I think it’s good.”

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)