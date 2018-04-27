Trump Praises Korean Summit But Cautions “Only Time Will Tell”

In posts to Twitter on Friday, President Donald Trump praised an historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump struck a somewhat cautious tone, however, as North Korea has been criticized for failing to live up to past commitments.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place,” Trump tweeted. “Good things are happening, but only time will tell!”

The tweet from Trump comes after Kim crossed the heavily fortified border to meet with Moon, becoming the first North Korean leader to walk on South Korean soil.

A joint declaration released following the meeting indicated a commitment to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula and formally ending the Korean War.

While an armistice ended fighting in 1953, the two Koreas technically remain at war due to the lack of an official peace treaty.

Moon and Kim agreed to hold meetings involving the two Koreas, the U.S. and China in an effort to officially end the war and establish a “permanent and solid peace regime.”

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said Americans should be proud of what was accomplished at the meeting, an apparent reference to his belief that his policy of applying “maximum pressure” on North Korea helped bring Kim to the table.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his role in bringing the leaders of North and South Korea together.

“Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea,” Trump tweeted. “Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!”

The meeting between Moon and Kim comes ahead of another historic meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader that is expected in May or early June.

