Should Trump release the FISA memo–yes or no? It’s been announced that the FISA memo will be released. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks whether this memo should be released to the public. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald TrumpFISA memojack riccardi Related Content Newsflash: The Russians Are Up To All Kinds of Thi... The Gang of Four (March 31, 2017) AUDIO: The Gang of Four (Nov. 4, 2016) A “pearl” of a place for “The Di... Taco Hell: The Most Predictable, Unbelievable Thin... JEFFREY ADDICOTT discusses what court will look at...