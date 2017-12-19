Trump rolls out a new security plan against terror (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Lisa Daftari who says Trump’s new national security plan is his crown jewel. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald Trumpjack riccardiLisa Daftari Related Content Stuff I Might Have Learned Today A Feel-Good Story–Just Don’t Read The ... Best Moment On Friday’s Show Was Not On The ... Rep. STEVE SCALISE returns to the House of Represe... President Kennedy, I’m sorry for 2016 Hey, Let’s Charge Trump With Clinton’s...