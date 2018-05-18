Trump: School Shootings Have Been “Going On Too Long In Our Country”

Following a deadly school shooting in Texas on Friday, President Donald Trump lamented that such incidents have been “going on too long in our country.”

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” Trump said during an unrelated White House event on prison reform.

“This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now,” he added. “We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.”

The comments from Trump come amid reports that a 17-year-old student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing at least nine students and one teacher.

Trump claimed his administration is determined to do everything in its power to protect students, secure schools, and keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and others.

The president raised concerns among gun rights activists when he advocated for stricter gun control measures in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.

However, the Parkland shooting did not lead to any meaningful gun control legislation, and Trump expressed vehement support for Second Amendment rights at the NRA’s annual convention earlier this month.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., argued the latest incident is a sign lawmakers need to take meaningful steps to stop mass shootings and reduce gun violence.

“Only in America will we sit by and do nothing when an epidemic of gun violence is killing our children,” Feinstein said in a statement. “This has to stop.”

“We have to act. We have to strengthen our gun laws,” she added. “Until we do, it’s just a matter of time before the next mass shooting and devastated community.”