Trump Stays Firm: Border Wall Will be Built

The wall will be built.

President-Elect Donald Trump continues to be consistent when it comes to plans for building a wall on the Southern Border.

“We’re gonna have a wall” Trump told Fox News Wednesday Morning–also remaining consistent on who will get the bill for the construction of that wall.

“Mexico… in some form, Mexico is going to reimburse us for that wall” Trump said, adding the construction of the wall is a necessity.

“We’re going to stop the drugs from coming in… and, we’re going to stop people from coming in who are doing in some cases some tremendous harm” Trump said.

The President-Elect also remains confident he will be proven right about the need for the wall–and its construction.

“Everybody’s going to be happy” Trump said.