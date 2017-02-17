Trump’s Presser: Actually, We HAVE Seen This Before

At first, I thought I had never seen anything like the President’s Thursday press conference.

Here’s Trump calling out the D.C. media with exuberance and confidence.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we’re doing a tremendous disservice to the American people, tremendous disservice.We have to talk about it…because the press, honestly, is out of control…”

His supporters have not just waited since last year for this. They’ve been waiting their whole lives for a Republican to thrash these elitists. He said what they’ve thought, some of them since Spiro Agnew.

It was…well, I began to see familiarity.

Take the transcript or watch it via YouTube. See or read it yourself, don’t let anyone tell you about it.

We have actually been here before. This is how former President Obama trolled the GOP and conservative opponents.

Tease and taunt them with exaggerations and get ’em to overreact. Cultivate the idea that you’re the “adult in the room” and you’re under siege like no president before you. Obama was forever lamenting like Job. Now, Trump is trumpeting his victimization. “So unfair!”

Troll them into over-reacting to you, seizing on individual things you stated (and in some case, misstated), while missing the overall big message.

Substitute demonization of news outlets for demonization of GOPers and you have the Obama effect. He drove his opponents a little crazy and crafted a loyal base by doing so.

I’m glad President Trump took it to these poseurs, but let’s not pretend no one’s ever played it this way before.