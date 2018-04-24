Tuesday’s Fiesta events

Fiesta continues today with a number of activities scheduled. At 9:15 a.m. is the Children’s Texas History Forum, this year at the home of Texas patriot Jose Antonio Navarro. At 10 a.m. is Fiesta Especial Celebration Day at the Alamodome for kids and adults with disabilities. At 11 a.m., it’s Army Day at the Alamo. At 5 p.m. is the first Fiesta Tech Trek. At 5:30, A Night in Old San Antonio gets underway at La Villita, followed at 6 p.m. by the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome. At 7 p.m. is Fiesta in Blue, an Air Force salute to the city. At 7:30, the Ford Mariachi Festival rounds out the day.