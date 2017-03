An unattended candle is being blamed for a fire that destroyed a West Side duplex just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“It was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

An elderly woman and the family next door managed to escape without injury.

“That duplex was completely destroyed and we estimate the fire did about $100,000 damage,” said Woodward.