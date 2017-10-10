Two Alarm Fire Burns Northwest Side Motorcycle Shop

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A northwest side business is in ruins following a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out inside of a motorcycle shop in a strip mall near Culebra and Timber View Drive. Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out ok.

“No injuries… everyone escaped from inside–evacuated quickly and safely” said the San Antonio Fire Department’s Joe Arrington.

Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on the flames–which can spread very quickly in strip malls.

“Luckily this one had the fire wall in place and we had crews here real quick and they were able to get a stop on it before it spread” Arrington said.

Witnesses who saw the fire break out told KTSA News just how fast it happened.

“A big old smoke ball I guess… and I then waited a few more seconds and then boom… more came out… more smoke” Sheila Garcia told us.

Firefighters are working on finding a cause for the fire–but Garcia told us she spoke to a worker who was inside of the shop working on a bike when the fire started.

“Their phone was ringing so he took off to get it and the bike caught on fire” Garcia said.