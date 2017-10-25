Two Alarm Fire at NE Side Cement Plant

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A two-alarm fire at a cement plant near Nacogdoches and Bulverde has been keeping San Antonio firefighters busy Wednesday.

Chief Charles Hood said firefighters were able to quickly knock the flames down–but it is a stubborn fire that will take lots of time and energy to completely extinguish.

“Lots of hills of product where there’s asphalt and cement. Trains, tractors, train tracks… heavy construction equipment–so it’s a tight fit back there” Hood said.

No one has been hurt by the fire–but the Chief said firefighters are dealing with a lot of challenges.

“One of our big challenges is going to be the decontamination of the turnouts of a lot of our firefighters that were in there initially. They were actually coated with asphalt or coal” Hood said.

Much of the plant does remain open and operational as firefighters battle the flames in one particular section.