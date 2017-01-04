Two Arrests in Horrific Child Abuse Case

Two people have been arrested, in what the Sheriffs Office is calling an egregious case of sexual abuse against a child.

Sheriff Javier Salazar called it a serious and horrendous case of sexual abuse of a child.

Deputies found the victim when they were called to the south side of the county on December 31st, they were told the little girl was bite by a dog, but Salazar said the injuries weren’t consistent and the stories weren’t matching up. Instead they realized this was a violent sexual assault case.

Isaac Cardenas is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child. And Crystal Harrera is charged with serious bodily injury to a child by omission.

Salazar says the child’s injuries will stay with her for a lifetime.