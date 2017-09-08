Two Council Members Pushing for Property Tax Relief

By Don Morgan

Two members of the San Antonio City Council are pushing for “real property tax relief” in this years budget.

Greg Brockhouse tells us as he walked neighborhoods campaigning for his Council seat, a frequent complaint was the increases in property taxes.

So he, along with Councilman Clayton Perry are putting some heat on fellow council members for some help in putting money back into residents bank accounts

Brockhouse says he believes it is time to offer some real relief to property owners and called for a vote on a 5 percent homestead exemption or a half cent reduction in property tax rates.

Councilman Perry echoes those remarks and says that even though the City’s portion of property tax bills is less than the County of school districts, the city should make it a point of cutting down on the burden taxpayers feel every time a property tax bill comes in their mail.

He says he’s getting some pushback form other council members who are concerned about losing that money but believes if the city operates within it’s means, a roll back of property taxes can be done.