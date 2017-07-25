Two Courts Reject S.A. Killer’s Death Sentence Appeal

By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio man convicted of murdering a woman in 2004 is one step closer to being executed this week.

A federal judge and the State’s highest criminal court have both refused to halt 46-year old Taichin Preyor’s lethal injection, which is set for Thursday.

Preyor is set to die for the murder of 24-year old Jami Tackett during a break in at her apartment. His attorneys said his trial lawyers didn’t properly investigate and tell jurors about his abusive childhood. They also claimed an inexperienced appeals attorney relied on a disbarred lawyer for guidance.

Preyor’s attorneys will continue to appeal his sentence.