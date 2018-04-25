Two high school students dead in San Antonio murder-suicide

Two high school students are dead following a murder suicide at a San Antonio apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Chief William McManus says they were called to the Soreno Park Apartments on SE Military Drive just before 8 a.m.

A 19-year-old man forced his way into an apartment and shot his ex girlfriend.

The chief says the pair had been dating until about a week ago. The victim’s family says the shooter was upset because the young woman wouldn’t return his phone calls.

After killing the young woman, the shooter fled to some nearby woods where he took his own life.

The chief calls it a very tragic situation and urges parents to be aware of who your children are dating.

The young woman was about the graduate form high school. Her name and the name of the shooter haven’t been released.

San Antonio ISD said in a statement that it learned about the deaths of two of its seniors at Highlands High School this morning.

“A crisis team of counselors was sent to the school to support students who are trying to cope with the news of these deaths,” the district stated. “Staff and faculty are being watchful for anyone at the school who may need assistance.”