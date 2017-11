by Elizabeth Ruiz

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms two people are dead after a fire in Southwest Bexar County. Three others have been taken to a hospital.

Flames erupted around 9 Wednesday night at a home on Morin Road near Von Ormy. One person was found dead last night and another body was discovered early this morning.

Investigators are combing through the rubble as they try to determine how the fire started.