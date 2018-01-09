Two Game Suspension For Kerrville Tivy Basketball Player

A Kerrville Tivy basketball player is facing a two game suspension for shoving an opponent during a game in November.

The UIL state executive committee made their ruling Tuesday which means McKenzie Dill will be sitting out a game on Friday and on Tuesday the 16th.

This all started when Dill checked Destiny Hillary, a South San player during a game on November 17th. Hillary hit her head on the floor and needed the help of her teammates to get back on her feet. She was later diagnosed with a concussion which caused her to miss school for several days along with 9 basketball games.

Along with the suspension, Dill is on a probation that would have her suspended for the remainder of the season if she is assessed a flagrant or intentional foul.