Two Games Mean Big Bucks for S.A.

Oklahoma State celebrates it's win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Oklahoma State won 38-8. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

Two big time college football games means millions in economic impact for the City of San Antonio.

The Valero Alamo Bowl and Shamrock Series game combined to deliver an $85.5M impact to the city.

“We were kind of targeting $75-million” Rick Hill with the Valero Alamo Bowl told KTSA News, adding “You just never know… especially on the Bowl game… what teams they are, and how far they’re coming.”

According to surveys by SportsEconomics, the bowl game brought in $50M alone.

“When you have two games that bring almost 80-thousand people to town, and they stay for three days… it’s the spending, it’s the exposure… it’s just all in one a good number to kind of put a benchmark on what the game does” Hill said.