By Bill O’Neil

Two people hurt in a wrong way crash early Thursday morning are expected to be ok.

San Antonio Police said the crash happened at around 2:30 AM on North Loop 1604 West at Bulverde Road.

A woman hurt in the crash was airlifted to University Hospital for treatment. She is expected to face charges.

A 21-year old man hurt in the crash was taken by ambulance to San Antonio Military Medical Center.