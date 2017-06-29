Two New Murder Indictments for Genene Jones

By Bill O’Neil

A Bexar County Grand Jury has handed down two new murder indictments against convicted killer Genene Jones.

The new indictments are for the murder of 8-month old Ricky Nelson in 1981 and the killing of 4 1/2 month old Patrick Zavala in 1982.

Jones, who remains behind bars finishing a sentence for a 1980’s murder was indicted in two additional murders earlier this month.

We’re expecting to hear more from Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood Thursday Afternoon. Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest on this developing story.