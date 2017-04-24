Two People Dead in North Dallas Office Shooting

By Bill O'Neil
|
Apr 24, 2:13 PM

We’re learning more about what was described as an active shooter situation in North Dallas Monday Morning.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were forced to use a shotgun to get inside of an office at the high rise off of the LBJ Freeway.

A man and woman were found dead inside an interior meeting room a short time later.

Police believe the man shot the woman–then turned the gun on himself.

One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after being hurt by broken glass while entering the office.

No one else was hurt.

