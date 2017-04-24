Two People Dead in North Dallas Office Shooting

We’re learning more about what was described as an active shooter situation in North Dallas Monday Morning.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were forced to use a shotgun to get inside of an office at the high rise off of the LBJ Freeway.

A man and woman were found dead inside an interior meeting room a short time later.

Police believe the man shot the woman–then turned the gun on himself.

One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after being hurt by broken glass while entering the office.

No one else was hurt.