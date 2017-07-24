Two People Found in Trailer Released from the Hospital

By Bill O’Neil

Two of the people found alive inside of a semi trailer in a Southside Walmart parking lot have been released from a hospital.

University Hospital said two of the seven patients who arrived there Sunday have been discharged. Four men and one woman remain at University in conditions ranging from critical to good.

San Antonio Military Medical Center said all five patients being treated there remain hospitalized.

Baptist Health System said none of the patients being treated at system hospitals have been discharged to this point.