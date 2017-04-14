Two SAPD Officers, BCSO Deputy Arrested for DWI

Two San Antonio Police Officers are on administrative leave after two separate drunk driving arrests overnight.

Officer Gena Rodriguez was arrested late Thursday Night following a crash on West Loop 1604 near Culebra. Officers found her three children–including one in a safety seat–in the backseat of her car. At least one of them suffered a minor injury in the crash.

Rodriguez, an 11-year veteran, initially refused to allow EMT’s to treat her children. She is charged with DWI with children under the age of 15 inside of her car.

Early Friday Morning, 20-year veteran Officer Harold Thomaston was arrested after crowding an on-duty officer’s lane near Wurzbach and Fernglen, then running a red light.

“DWI is so preventable” SAPD Chief William McManus said in a statement, adding “I’m disappointed that these two officers would put public lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after consuming too much alcohol.”

Meanwhile, we have also learned of the arrest of a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy overnight.

We’re told that deputy–an eight-month employee of the Sheriff’s Office–was arrested by San Antonio Police on I-10 near USAA Boulevard Friday Morning.

The deputy’s name has not yet been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said she has been placed on probation and the process of firing her is underway.