Two SAPD Officers Shot and Critically Injured

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Two San Antonio Police Officers have been critically hurt after a shooting in the Downtown area Thursday Afternoon.

It all happened just before 3:30 on West Evergreen–where the officers tried to stop and speak with two men.

“It was a pedestrian contact. They were on directed patrol for street crimes that are occurring in the area” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

At that point, the Chief said one of the two men immediately pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

“One officer was struck in the head area… in the face. The other officer was struck in the upper torso” McManus said.

Officers managed to return fire, critically injuring one of the men. The other was quickly taken in to custody.

The Chief said the incident quickly came to an end. There is no lock down at San Antonio College.

“One was down, one was in custody immediately, so there was no further danger than what occurred during that immediate time of when the shooting was happening” the Chief said.

Both officers were rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. SAPD described at least one of the officers as being in “grave condition.”