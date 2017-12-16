Two Teens Arrested in North East Side Murder

Two 15-year-olds were arrested for their roles in a Friday killing near Loop 410.

San Antonio police say the two teenagers went to an apartment on Quail Creek at around 1:40 p.m.to visit 26-year-old Lauren Vasquez and 40-year-old Jose Villarreal.

An argument flared up and one of the juveniles shot Villarreal and Vasquez.

The teens then left the area in a stolen car.

Both of the victims were taken to SAMMC. Vasquez died at the hospital, Villarreal is in critical condition.

Police were able to find the stolen car — which then prompted a police chase.

The teens were arrested.

Villarreal and a witness were able to identify one of the teenagers as the shooter. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The other teenager was also identified as being with the shooter. He was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.