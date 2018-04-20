Two women accused of conning elderly woman in Bexar Co. store

Unidentified suspect accused of conning an elderly woman at a Bexar County story in March. (Photo: Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two woman are wanted for scheming to con an elderly woman in Northwest Bexar County last month.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says one woman conned the elderly woman into believing she was struggling financially and needed refuge.

Authorities say the suspect told the woman that she had won the lottery and needed help obtaining the winnings. She also needed a ride to the lottery office.

A second woman posed as another shopper and a stranger to the first suspect.

The elderly woman was convinced to withdraw money that was later stolen from her purse by the two suspects.

The sheriff’s office needs help identifying the first woman involved in the con job. Her photo is featured above.

The second woman is described as a Hispanic woman with a moderate to heavy build and is in her 40s.

Contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office if you know who they are.