TX AG Seeks Order to Stop S.A. Biz Selling Synthetic Pot

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has made a move to stop what it describes as the sale of synthetic drugs by a San Antonio business.

The Office filed a petition in Bexar County Court Monday seeking a temporary restraining order, as well as a permanent injunction against the Stop by Mart on Pecan Valley Drive.

The petition accuses the store and its owner of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by selling synthetic marijuana and knowingly deceiving consumers by labeling the product as legal and safe.

The filing goes on to say San Antonio Police detectives found more than three-hundred packages of illegal synthetic marijuana inside of he business back in 2015, while an inspection the following year turned up nearly two-hundred such packages.

To date, the Texas Attorney General’s Office has filed fifteen lawsuits to block the sale of synthetic marijuana in the Lone Star State.