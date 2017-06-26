TX Again Among the Leaders in Lightning Strike Claims

By Don Morgan

Texas weather can often go from a beautiful summer day to real severe pretty quick.

Powerful storms roll through the Lone Star State on a daily basis and they often contain frequent lightning.

In fact, Texas ranks second in the nation, behind Florida, in the number of lightning strike claims to insurance companies.

Chris Pilcic at State Farm Insurance tells us they get thousands of claims a year and they add up to big money. The average claim is just over $9,500.

While fires are the most drastic result of a lightning strike, many homes get suffer some heavy damage to their electrical systems. Pilcic says home electronics from TV’s to computers and gaming systems are often destroyed when a home is hit by lightning.

While no Texas home is safe form a lightning strike, Pilcic says there are a few things you can do to help limit the damage.

He suggest investing in some surge protectors for those high end home electronics. Also making sure your home is properly grounded and check with your insurance company to make sure you have the coverage you’ll need in the event of a lightning strike.