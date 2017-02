Valentine’s Day is Tuesday and if you’re single and thinking you’ll have to spend the day alone…there IS some good news.

A new study from WalletHub finds that Texas is a top state for single people.

Jill Gonzalez tells us not only do a lot of dingles live here, the great job market is bringing in more young single people.

“About 45 % of Texans are single so a lot of singles to choose from.”

Gonzalez also credits the availability of mobile dating opportunities and several options for date night.

