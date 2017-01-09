TX Comptroller Set to Issue Cash Report

Just how much cash will the State of Texas have to spend over the next two years?

We should get a pretty good idea Monday–with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar set to release his official forecast ahead of the start of the Legislative Session this week.

All eyes will be on the report–which comes a year after Hegar had estimated the State would have about $113-billion available.

Of course the financial landscape has undergone some changes over the last twelve months. Most noticeably the downturn we’ve seen in the oil and gas industry–which does appear to be picking up some steam as 2017 gets underway, thanks in large part to the recent turnaround we’ve seen in the crude oil market.