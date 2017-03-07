TX Congressman to Help Lead Obamacare Repeal Push

A Texas Congressman promises to play a leading role in the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

“Families can’t afford their premiums… patients can’t visit the doctor they like…. and fewer insurers are offering coverage options every day. It’s getting worse” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said Tuesday in Washington.

Brady’s pledge to play a leading part in the push comes amid what has been a lukewarm response from some Republicans to the proposed replacement–some of whom see what they describe as “Obamacare Light.”

“We can act now… or, we can keep fiddling around, and squander this opportunity to repeal Obamacare” Brady said, confident he’s following the right path.

“This is Obamacare gone. This is the first and most important step to giving relief to Americans from this terrible law… and, begin the replacement principles of restoring state control, and restoring the free market that conservatives, moderates, and all Republicans have built consensus around” Brady said.