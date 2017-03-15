TX Congressman Tells Man to “Shut Up” At Town Hall

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, questions David Friedman, the acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during his testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 1, 2014, before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation. The committee is looking for answers from Friedman about safety defects and mishandled recall of 2.6 million small cars with a faulty ignition switch that's been linked to 13 deaths and dozen of crashes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A North Texas Congressman creates a stir with a sharp response to a heckler during a weekend town hall meeting in his district.

“You sir shut up” Congressman Joe Barton said–after being interrupted while trying to explain why he opposed a bill designed to protect women from violence.

Barton was explaining his belief the task was better suited for the states to handle when he was heckled.

“You represent Texas first” a man shouted, voicing his displeasure with Barton’s answer just as the Congressman began explaining himself.

Barton’s response drew gasps and outrage from the audience.

“What is that? You don’t tell anybody to shut up! You work for us!” one man shouted at the Congressman.

Republican town hall meetings have been the focus of detractors in recent weeks, many interrupting the proceedings to voice their disagreement with members of Congress on a number of different issues.