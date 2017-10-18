TX Crime Stoppers Conference in Seguin

By Don Morgan

The annual conference of Texas Crime Stoppers is being held in Seguin.

The organizations Morgan Ash says about 400 people form Crime Stoppers across the state are going to be in town staying at hotels and dining at Seguin restaurants.

Along with checking out what the city has to offer for food and fun, attendees will cover a number of topics including the child pornography epidemic, drug trends, counterfeiting, human trafficking and ID theft.

Ash says the event features several keynote speakers and informational sessions on a wide variety of topics.

The Crime Stoppers website states that the program reduces crimes and reduces the threat of retaliation by providing a way for witnesses to crimes to provide anonymous tips.

The annual conference returns to Guadalupe County in 2018 as Schertz will be the host city.