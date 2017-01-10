TX Dems, GOP Look Back at Obama Administration

The final days of the Obama administration are winding down so we asked members of both major political parties to reflect on the past 8 years.

Our first call was to the headquarters of the Texas Democratic Party and Executive Director Manny Garcia told us he feels the President leaves behind a successful legacy.

He says the Affordable Care Act and Economic Recovery Plans are the highlights of the Obama years.

Then we talked to Robert Stovall with the Bexar County Republican Party. He of course feels the complete opposite, saying Obama has increased debt, gotten us involved in more wars and left the nation’s finances in a mess.

However we did find some common ground. Both men agree President Obama came up short when it came to increasing border security.