A warning from the Attorney General about a new phone scam.

With the Tax filing deadline coming up quick, more people are getting calls from phone scammers, claiming to be IRS Agents.

Attorney General Ken Paxton says the IRS doesn’t make unsolicited phone calls and the certainly don’t call to threaten people with jail time unless a payment is made immediately.

Paxton says if you get one of these calls, hang up and do NOT send money.

Learn more: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/