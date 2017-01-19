TX Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall

Prices at San Antonio gas Pumps continue to slowly slide back.

New numbers from AAA Texas put the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded at $2.15 –down one-cent over the last week.

Much of that is likely the result of what continues to be a healthy supply of gasoline–combined with the reduced demand we’ve seen of late due to a number of winter storms moving through the Country.

Once again, San Antonio boasts the lowest average in the State at $2.08 per gallon–following a two-cent drop.

Only Galveston and El Paso saw modest price increases over the last week, with El Paso continuing to have the highest average price per gallon in the Lone Star State.