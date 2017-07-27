TX Gas Prices Nudging Up, S.A. Still Lowest

By Bill O’Neil

Prices at gas pumps across the Lone Star State continue to edge up.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded bumped up by two-cents over the last week.

“A fill up for a family-sized vehicle, or a 14-gallon tank, is averaging $29 in Texas this week” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Once again, the San Antonio average is the lowest of any major city in Texas at an even $2 per gallon.

The highest average pump prices heading in to the weekend are found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area–even with pump prices falling slightly in the Metroplex over the last week.

The biggest jump in prices was seen in El Paso.