TX House to Hold “Bathroom Bill” Hearing

The Texas House State Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on a so called bathroom bill this morning.

The House version of the bill is a bit different than the one brought before the state Senate last week. Dave Welch at the Texas Pastor Council likes how the House version provides a statewide ordinance.

“And not have this hodge podge of patchwork of local ordinances from city to city.”

Advocates say a law would protect women and children while they’re in public restrooms. Opponents feel the law wouldn’t protect anybody and will be harmful to the state’s economy.

Governor Greg Abbott has given his support for the House version of the bill.