TX House Passes Education Funding Bill

By Bill O’Neil

Another thumbs up from the Texas House for a plan to begin overhauling the State’s school finance system.

The $1.6 billion plan increases per student funding and offers extra money for school transportation as well as educating students with dyslexia.

The bill mirrors one passed in the House during the Legislature’s regular session. That bill did not survive after the Texas Senate added a plan offering taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools.

The bill is likely to face a shaky road again in the Senate, where Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has bashed it as a “ponzi scheme” he said relies on budget gimmicks.