TX House Passes Foster Care Reform

The Texas House has passed its first major bill of the legislative session–a plan for addressing the State’s troubled foster care system.

The measure that would restructure the State agency in charge of foster care passed with a unanimous vote. A separate bill would make it easier for children at risk to be adopted by relatives.

Governor Greg Abbott made foster care reform his top priority for the Legislature this session.

A federal judge ruled a portion of Texas’ foster-care system unconstitutional two years ago as a result of allegations of continuing abuse. The State has appealed.